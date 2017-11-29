State-run Organizations of Azerbaijan Increased Gas Consumption by 12% in January-September

2017 November 29 ( Tuesday ) 10:30:12

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: State-run enterprises of Azerbaijan increased gas consumption in comparison with the indicator of 2016 by 11.6% in January-September 2017 - up to 106,218,500 cubic meters.

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, in value terms, state-run enterprises consumed natural gas for 21,243,800 manat, of which 19,558,400 manat or 92.1% was paid by them.

In January-September 2017, this category of consumers used 1 billion 544.6 million kW / h of electricity for 139.018 million manat, of which 135 million 268.5 thousand manat (97.3%) was paid, heat energy - 169,100 Gcal for 4.565 million manat (3 million 836.8 thousand manat - 84% paid), water - 17.74 million cubic meters for 16.971 million manat (paid - 16 million 302.7 thousand manat - 96.1%).

During the reporting period, the consumption of electricity by state-run organizations decreased by 2.3%, heat energy - by 30.9%, and water - by 3.1%. -12D-