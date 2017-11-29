Installation of Ground Pipes in Star Refinery in Turkey Completed by 96%

Energy

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: As part of the construction of the Star oil refinery of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, the installation of ground pipes has been completed by 96 percent, the General Director of STAR Rafineri A.S., Mesut Ilter, said, according to Turkish media.

Ilter noted the Star refinery will give impetus to the development of the Turkish economy. The General Director noted that currently in the Star refinery there are 19.5 thousand employees from 14 countries.

Note that the cost of the project is about six billion US dollars. After the launch of the plant, Turkey will be able to save almost $ 1.5 billion a year on the import of petroleum products. The refinery will be able to process 10 million tons of oil per year with a warehouse capacity of 1.6 mcm.

The plant will annually produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, five million tons of diesel fuel, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 300,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas and one million tons of raw materials for petrochemical production. -0