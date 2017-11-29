Kazakhstan Estimates Investments in Country's Energy Sector until 2026 at $ 53 Billion

Energy

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry expects investments in the country's energy sector in the amount of over 17.5 trillion tenge (KZT) (about $ 53 billion at the current rate) in 2017-2025, the Ministry's head Kanat Bozumbayev said at a press conference in Astana.

"The total investment for 2017-2025, according to our plans, will exceed 17.5 trillion KZT, of which more than 97% will be provided through private investments," Kanat Bozumbayev said.

According to him, it is planned to invest 14.524 trillion KZT of private funds in oil and gas industry (82.6% of total investments), 10.5 billion KZT of private funds (0.06%) in oil refining, 28.3 billion KZT of private funds in nuclear energy and industry (0.16%), and 2.53 trillion KZT of private funds and 488 billion KZT from the state budget in oil and gas chemistry (17.17%). -0