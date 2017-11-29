European Bodies Amend Gas Directive

Energy

2017 November 29 ( Tuesday ) 10:30:12

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: Yesterday the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament began consideration of amendments to the EU Gas Directive proposed by the European Commission.

Yesterday the EC proposals were discussed in the working group on energy of the Council of the European Union.

The proposed amendments are yet to be discussed and agreed by the ministers of the countries of the Union within the framework of the EU Council and the plenary session of the European Parliament before they can enter into force. But first they need to be considered in the relevant committees and groups.

Recall that amendments to the EU Gas Directive presuppose the application of the basic principles of the pan-European energy legislation to all gas pipelines coming from third countries through the territory of the Union - current and those that will be built in the future. If the amendments are eventually approved (it is assumed only for offshore pipelines), then at least six or seven states - Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Norway, Tunisia, Britain and Russia - may be involved in this process. -0-