Tariffs for Interchange Fee on Card Transactions Reduced in Azerbaijan

Finance

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 13:30:43

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: New tariffs for interchange fee are established for non-cash payment.

According to the Central Bank, according to new tariffs of the interbank interchange card center for mobile phone operations, it is set at 1% (26% decrease), for operations in food stores and supermarkets - 0.5% (61% decrease), pharmacy and medicines - 0.3% (78% decrease), 0.3% for operations at filling stations (78.5% decrease), electronic trade - 1.3% (16% decrease).

Interchange for transport and government payment has been set at 0.1%.

New interchange fee has been applied since November 20, 2017 for transactions with such payment cards as Visa Electron, Visa Classic and Maestro, Debit MasterCard Standard and MasterCard Standard.

The Interbank Card Center (ICC) is effective from April 1, 2016.

Interchange fee is a commission paid to each other by credit organizations engaged in servicing bank cards. This system works as follows. The holder of a bank card pays at any outlet with the help of the card, after which the receiving party sends a request to the legal entity that issues these cards. It is for this operation that the collection is made. -71D-