Capital Bank Offers Loans with Discount and Bonuses

Finance

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 12:01:26

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: Clients of Capital Bank, having joined the Birlik Club action, will be able to take advantage of a number of privileges in the registration of the next loan.

Members of Birlik Club are offered club cards by the Bank. Depending on the type of card, a certain part of the loan payment will be returned to the club card in the form of a bonus. Also, the privilege of the card is a discount on the commission and the annual interest on the loan. For holders of a Birlik Club card, the loan repayment period can be extended to 12 months, according to the Bank"s press service.

Capital Bank renders services to the population in 92 branches and 7 sub-branches throughout the country, having the widest network of services. The bank with assets worth over 3 billion manat ($ 1.76 billion) is a part of the group of companies Pasha Holding. -----08D--