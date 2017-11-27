Network of Compulsory Medical Insurance Not to Expand in 2018

Finance

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 12:31:20

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The Government of Azerbaijan does not intend to expand the network of compulsory medical insurance in 2018. In any case, in 2018, funds from the state budget to finance these measures will be allocated to only two cities, Mingachevir and Yevlakh, as this year.

The decision to apply the financing of medical services to the population of the cities of Mingachevir and Yevlakh in the pilot order was made on November 29, 2017. In the state budget for 2017, 24 million manat was allocated for these purposes. It is expected that 23.7 million manat from these funds will be used.

According to the draft state budget, in 2018 the financing of the activities of a public legal entity - the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (SACMI) under the Cabinet of Ministers will amount to slightly more than 16 million manat. The decrease in funding is due to the fact that this year 10 million manat was allocated for the development of the Agency's software.

As noted in the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber on the draft state budget, AZN 12 million will be directed to the continuation of the application of compulsory medical insurance in these cities, and the remaining 4 million 51.2 thousand manat will be used for the maintenance of the SACMI administration.

SACMI under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was established by the December 27, 2007 Decree No. 2592 of the President of Azerbaijan. The government for a long time did not dare to start reforming health financing. Finally, on February 15, 2016, the charter and structure of SACMI was approved.

Meanwhile residents of the cities of Mingachevir and Yevlakh use medical services free of charge, as the procedure for charging health insurance for basic medical services has not yet been introduced into the legislation. ------08B