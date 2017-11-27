Demand at Deposit Auction Tripled Supply

Finance

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 12:38:17

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: At the deposit auction, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan raised 300 million manat on Monday, against the demand of 903.10 million manat.

Thus, demand exceeded supply three times.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days, at an average weighted rate of 10.01%.

Deposit auctions are held as part of anti-inflation measures. During the auction, the Central Bank accepts deposits of commercial banks for placement. The main purpose of deposit auctions is sterilization of the money supply.

The Central Bank started holding deposit auctions in June 2016. -71D-