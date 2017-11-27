Compulsory Health Insurance Can Be Applied throughout Azerbaijan in 2019

Finance

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) can be applied throughout Azerbaijan from 2019, deputy chairman of the parliamentary commission on healthcare Musa Guliyev said in a conversation with journalists.

He believes the CHI pilot project applied in Mingachevir and Yevlakh since the end of 2016 has yielded positive results.

"Currently, mechanisms are being prepared for the use of CHI throughout the territory of Azerbaijan."

The Director of the State Agency for CHI Zaur Aliyev, in turn, said they are currently assessing the possibility of including partial drug provision in the basic CHI package.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the twinning project "Support to the Introduction of CHI in Azerbaijan," Zaur .Aliyev said the drug supply issue was not included in the basic CHI package in the framework of the pilot project. "This creates certain problems for the treatment process," he said.

The Head of the European Union representation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said the EU will allocate 1.1 million Euros to support CHI in Azerbaijan. He said France and Lithuania will act as partners of Azerbaijan in the framework of this twinning project.

The project will last two years and will be completed in August 2019.

EU support in the framework of the twinning project will be divided into three areas: development of legal and institutional framework for the application of CHI, development of financial frameworks and development of information technologies.

It should be noted that more than 1,800 medical services are included in the basic CHI package in Azerbaijan - examination, treatment, diagnostic procedures, surgical operations and other services.

The treatment of certain diseases, which is carried out through state programs, was not included in the basic CHI package, but in the future they are also planned to be included in the basic package. -71D-