Azer-Turk Bank Connected to Golden Crown System

Finance

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 15:45:26

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: Azer-Turk Bank has become a new participant of the Golden Crown system, the Golden Crown system said.

"Now you can send and receive instant money transfers to the Golden Crown in 12 bank offices located in Baku, Gandja, Shirvan, Nakhchivan, and Gabala," it was reported.

"We are confident that our cooperation will be mutually beneficial, and most importantly, that customers of the Golden Crown will be able to receive high-quality service of sending and receiving money transfers in the offices of our new partner," Olesya Fedorova, deputy director of the service Zolotaya Korona (Golden Crown) - Money Transfers, said.

For the money transfers Golden Crown in the points of OJSC Azer-Turk Bank the following currencies are available: US dollars, Euros, Russian rubles and Azerbaijani manat.

The tariff for transfers will be 1% of the amount depending on the amount and direction of the transaction. Also a special tariff 0% applies to OJSC Azer-Turk Bank. When transferring with conversion to another currency transfer commission is not charged.

Recall that in November, Azerbaijani AG Bank and Bank Respublika connected to this system.

Earlier in 2017, Bank Silk Way also connected to the Golden Crown system. -71D-