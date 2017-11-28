Main - TURAN.AZ
Regulator Urges Banks to Participate in Securities Market without Intermediation of Investment Companies
2017 November 28 ( Tuesday )  11:27:07
Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: The Financial Market Supervision Authority organized a meeting of representatives of banks, the National Deposit Center, the Baku Stock Exchange, and the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting there were presentations on the direct participation of banks in the capital market, investment services, and optimization in clearing settlements when concluding transactions related to notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

It was noted at the meeting that banks can play an important role in the securities market by participating in this market without the intermediation of investment companies. -71D-