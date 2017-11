USD Stable, EUR Falls Slightly

Finance

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 13:15:33

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: At the currency auction of the Central Bank on November 28 the US dollar rate remained unchanged - 1.7001 manat. Commercial banks buy dollars in the range of 1.6900-1.6980 manat, and sell them for 1.7010-1.7050 manat.

The EUR rate slightly decreased - from 2.0272 to 2.0239 manat. In commercial banks, EUR can be bought at 2.0345-2.0468 manat and sold at 1.9834-2.0210 manat. -71D-