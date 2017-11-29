How Long to Wait for Compulsory Health Insurance?

Finance

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 12:08:18

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: The twinning project Support to the Use of the Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) System in Azerbaijan has been launched in Azerbaijan.

It will be implemented by the government of the country and the European Union: the direct executors are the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance on the one side, and the French company Expertise France and the State Social Protection Fund of Lithuania on the other.

The project budget is 1.1 million EUR. It is designed for two years. The main components of the project are the strengthening of the legal and institutional base of the new model, the preparation of normative acts, the revision of the basic package of services for CHI, the development of a financial management scheme for medical institutions, the testing of the mechanism of insurance payments, the collection of information, the calculation of the budget, the introduction of information technologies in regional medicine, the technology of processing information about patients, the specifics of the services rendered to them, and the analysis of the work done.

The model of activity on the principles of insurance medicine is tested in the Yevlakh region and Mingechevir. The pilot project has been implemented since February this year. During the preparatory period, a calculation was made to determine the cost of medical services provided to citizens, the rationale for these tariffs, the approval of the basic package of CHI. There have also been changes in management: the pilot medical institutions were withdrawn from the subordination of the Ministry of Health and handed over to the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance. In addition, local hospitals and polyclinics have acquired the status of "legal entity of public law", which allows them to provide commercial assistance to people.

According to the press service of the ministry, the population of Mingechevir is about 103 thousand people, of which about 18 thousand are pensioners, more than 130 are needy families, more than 20 thousand are internally displaced persons, and about 20 thousand are children and adolescents. In the Yevlakh region, the population reaches 120,000 people. Of these, almost 19,000 are pensioners, over 40,000 are children, 58,000 are working, 494 are poor families, and about 12,000 are internally displaced.

In the pilot mode, in addition to the poor, pensioners and children, insurance policies are provided both to unemployed people and people working in local enterprises and companies, although, by the rules, they must pay CHI from their salary. Thus, as an experiment, all the population of the two regions receives medical aid in full. These services are financed by the budget and have been allocated 30 million manat.

With the expansion of the geography of the application of the model of CHI throughout the country, the situation, of course, will change. Citizens employed in industry will pay monthly premiums on CHI.

"The experiment continues. Next year, two more regions will join the pilot regions. The interest rate for health insurance has not yet been determined. The Milli Majlis should amend the legislation," the press service of the State Agency explained.

It is the size of premiums on CHI that is a painful and controversial issue of this process. There are serious problems that should be solved before the CHI covers the entire territory of the republic. Without these measures, the program is doomed to failure or it will work half-heartedly. This opinion is shared by the independent expert Natig Jafarli. According to him, the mechanism of transition to insurance medicine has not been fully worked out yet. In legislative acts, there are many voids that need to be adjusted. This concerns the responsibility for medical errors in new realities, the rights of patients, etc. In addition, for the transition to CHI, all regional hospitals should be fully staffed, which for a long time is not possible for the Ministry of Health. In reality, this means that a person who has an insurance policy has to come to Baku for the operation and has to pay this out of his own pocket.

"An important point is the interest rate on CHI. It is necessary to study the solvency of the population, and then decide on the rate at the end of the calculation. In Europe, the size of premiums on CHI is about 10-15% of salary, and sometimes more. Is it realistic to introduce such or slightly lower tariff in Azerbaijan? A significant part of the population receives a salary of 200-300 manat. Will these people also have to pay CHI premiums in addition to pension fees and other contributions? And more - villagers in regions and craftsmen in towns are engaged in individual labor activity seasonally - they collect and sell crops or repair houses. From what income will these people pay their contributions?" Jafarli wonders.

In the world there are various forms of CHI. In some countries, the contribution to CHI is divided in varying proportions between the employee and the employer, and in others this obligation falls entirely on the employee himself or on the state. In all likelihood, a mixed form will be used in Azerbaijan, which envisages the participation of the employee and the employer in this process. In that case, what amount will accumulate on the premium payer"s account and will these funds cover his treatment in hospital and purchase of medicines? We must not forget that the share of the shadow economy and double bookkeeping is significant in the country. There are doubts about the effectiveness of the new system in an abnormal economy.

As Jafarli notes, the declared terms of application of CHI on the national scale seem unrealistic. The other day it was reported that this will happen in 2019, but the terms can be postponed. It is necessary to solve a lot of legal, organizational and financial problems, so that the new system will work in full force and be functional. -0-