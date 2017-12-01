Press Review 01.12.2017

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 11:13:58

The conditions created in the country for entrepreneurship, the dangerous level of the shadow economy, and the rising prices and taxes are the leading topics of today's press.

The newspaper Azerbaijan writes about the favorable conditions created in the country for entrepreneurship, which, in its turn, has caused the growth of investments.

The author writes that over 200 investment promotion certificates were issued to ensure the development of entrepreneurship. Within the framework of this project, the private sector of the country has been invested 1.7 billion manat.

The Novoye Vremya newspaper published an article about the shadow economy, which turns into a threat. In Azerbaijan, two-thirds of the GDP falls on the informal sector. The share of the shadow economy reaches 67% of the GDP, which is almost three times higher than the world average.

The number of able-bodied citizens in the country reaches almost 4.8 million people. 1.5 million of them are hired workers, and 1.7 million more work in agriculture. The rest are engaged in illegal labor activity.

The website Azadliq.info writes that the food basket has risen in price by 50%, and the minimum wage by 10%. Such conclusions are made by experts on the basis of the State Statistics Committee"s data.

In December 2014 the food basket was 95 manat, and in October 2015 it was 143 manat.

According to official data, after two devaluations in the last 3 years, the value of the food basket has increased by 50%. And the minimum wage for the last 3 years has increased by only 10%, amounting to 116 manat.--0--