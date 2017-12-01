Another Blogger Detained

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 11:53:40

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: On November 30, the activist of the Popular Front party, blogger Namik Sadigli was detained.

As the PFPA members told Turan, Sadigli was taken to the 19th police station of the Nasimi district of Baku.

According to the same sources, he is charged under Article 535.1 (not subordination to the lawful requirements of the police) of the Administrative Violations Code. He may be arrested for a period of one month. His case will be examined today in the Nasimi district court of Baku. What exactly the "not subordination to the police" was expressed in is not known.

According to the PFPA activists, Sadigli was active in social networks and was involved in the placement of video clips about anti-government actions of the opposition there.

Recall that currently in Azerbaijan under arrest are more than 10 journalists and bloggers. All of them are convicted for criticizing the policy of the authorities of the country. -05B-