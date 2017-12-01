

Gözəl Bayramlı

Substantive Consideration of Gezal Bayramli’s Case Scheduled for December 13

Social

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 13:08:01

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: A preparatory meeting on the case of Deputy Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Gezal Bayramli was continued at the Gazakh District Court under the chairmanship of Agarza Samadov today.

At today's meeting, the court expressed its attitude to the petitions of the defense put forward the day before. They were about stopping the criminal proceedings, changing the measure of restraint, and excluding evidence obtained by illegal methods from the case.

The court announced the rejection of the petitions and the appointment of substantive hearings at 14.00 on December 13. Bayramli stated that her arrest was related to her political activities.

Bayramli was detained at the border on her return from Georgia on May 25. She was charged under Article 206.1 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code. She is recognized a political prisoner by human rights organizations. -03B06-