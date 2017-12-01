Smoking Areas Sharply Restricted in Azerbaijan

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: Azerbaijani Parliament adopted the law "On Restriction of Tobacco Products", which provides for a sharp restriction on smoking of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and hookahs in public places.

The law in particular provides for a ban on smoking in educational institutions, sports venues, shopping venues, restaurants, cafes and bars.

From now on it is forbidden to smoke in hotels, medical institutions, sanatoriums, resorts, social facilities, theaters and cinemas, exhibitions, libraries, museums, underground and over-ground crossings, on all types of transport, at bus stops, stations and airports, in elevators and common areas of multi-family buildings, on playgrounds and beaches and at workplaces of all organizations regardless of the ownership form.

According to the law, tobacco companies are prohibited from sponsoring, but allowed to provide charity.