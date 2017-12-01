AFFA for life disqualified two players

Social

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 14:57:02

Baku/01.12.17/Turan: The AFFA Disciplinary Committee made a decision on lifetime disqualification of two football players of the "Keslya" club Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhusein Seidov.

The official message of the association says that the decision was made on the basis of the appeal of the club "Keshlya", letters from law enforcement bodies and treatment from UEFA.

"The decision was made in connection with the manipulation of the outcome of the match, in which they participated," it was reported.

AFFA said that the investigation of other players suspected of manipulating the outcome of matches continues.

The leadership of the club "Keshlya" after the defeat in the 13th round of the Premier League of Azerbaijan from "Neftchi" with a score of 1: 3, said about suspicions of the surrender of the game by Nizami Hajiyev and Mirhusein Seidov.

Later, a message appeared in the media about the detention of two players by law enforcement agencies. A day after this Mirhusein Seidov gave an interview to the media, in which he stated that he wanted to go to Neftchi and therefore played poorly in the match against this club.

In turn, the club "Neftchi" made a statement in which he noted that the suspicion of the club has no basis for themselves.

"Neftchi has always been a supporter of punishing those who deal with dirty business in Azerbaijani football, and supports the work of law enforcement agencies in this direction." -71D-