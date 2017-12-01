

Гудрат Гасангулиев

MP urged to create an English-language TV channel instead of AZTTV and HTS

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 15:21:37

Baku/01.12.17/Turan: MP of the Parliament, head of the party of the Popular Front of United Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev proposed to open an English-language television channel in Azerbaijan at today's parliament session.

According to him, this practice already exists in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other post-Soviet countries. At the same time, he pointed to the wasteful financing of the state television channel AzTV and Public Television, which in the state budget for 2018 envisages 32 million and 12 million manats, respectively.

"Why to allocate such huge funds to these channels, which are of little use? It would be better to send these funds to the opening of the English-language channel," Hasanguliyev said. The English-language channel can promote Azerbaijan abroad and attract foreign tourists to the country, the deputy noted.