Fifty five packets of heroin in the stomach

Social 


2017 December 01 ( Friday )  16:28:55
Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: A citizen of Azerbaijan through the Iranian-Azerbaijani border attempted to carry 281 grams of heroin in his stomach, the press service of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan; the incident was recorded at the customs post "Gosh Tepe." The customs officers had operative information and therefore a "medical examination" of the detainee was held, whose name was not disclosed. As a result of the medical examination, 55 heroin packets with a total weight of about 281 grams were detected in the stomach of the offender. -02D-