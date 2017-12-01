

The Court of Appeal completed the investigation in the case of Mehman Huseynov

Baku/01.12.17/Turan: On Friday, the trial of the blogger Mehman Huseynov continued in the Baku Appeals Court (BAC.) At the beginning of the meeting, lawyers Fuad Agayev, Shahla Humbatova and Fakhraddin Mehtiyev stated that Mehman Huseynov was being persecuted for blogging and journalistic work. Humbatova drew the attention of the court to the fact that Huseynov prepared a number of video reports about business, villas of high-ranking officials and deputies and presented a disk with records of these reports for the investigation of the court. However, the representative of the prosecutor Alirza Abilov opposed and Judge Aflatun Gasimov returned the disk. Then the judge asked the opinion of the parties about his intention to complete the investigation. The representative of the private prosecutor agreed.

Lawyer Fuad Agayev called the actions of the court, rejecting all the petitions of the defense, not objective and biased stated that in such circumstances there is no sense in continuing the judicial investigation. The blogger himself sarcastically remarked: "Get out quickly, I'm waiting there." The judge appointed the next meeting at 15:00 on 15 December.

The reason for the arrest of the blogger became his allegations of torture in the police in January this year. In response, the head of the Nasimi district police department of Baku Musa Musayev filed a libel suit. The Surakhani District Court on May 3 sentenced Huseynov to two years in prison, finding him guilty of libel (Article 147 CC). -03C06-