The head of the Press Council proposes new sanctions against the media

Social

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 16:47:41

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: Restricting access to any site should not be perceived as the cessation of its work, chairman of the Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashev said on Friday in the parliament, speaking at the discussions on changing the law "On Mass Media". "Naturally, you should limit access to sites publishing prohibited information, but this should not be perceived as the cessation of their work," he said.

Amashev suggested setting a time limit for access to sites, depending on the severity of the offense - 3 months, 6 months, one year. "Timing should be adequate to misconduct. There is such a practice in the world. In the UK there is a commission to investigate complaints. It takes decisions on limiting the activities of individual Internet resources, determining the terms of such restrictions," he said. -71D-