The Court of Appeal leaves the Musavat member under arrest

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 17:23:06

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: Today the Shirvan Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Alikram Khurshudov, head of Shirvan city organization of Musavat Party, arrested on charges of hooliganism. According to the lawyer Nemat Kerimli, the decision of the appellate court is unreasonable and measures to protect Khurshudov's rights will be continued.

Khurshudov was arrested on November 22 in the city of Shirvan on charges of hooliganism with resistance to the representative of power (Article 221.2.2) and 221.3 (hooliganism with the use of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On November 24, the Shirvan Court of Appeal arrested Khurshudov for 3 months.

The Musavat Party believes that Khurshudov was arrested for criticizing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and, in general, the policy of the authorities in the social networks. -06D--