Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть

The Court of Appeal leaves the Musavat member under arrest
Social 


2017 December 01 ( Friday )  17:23:06
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: Today the Shirvan Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Alikram Khurshudov, head of Shirvan city organization of Musavat Party, arrested on charges of hooliganism. According to the lawyer Nemat Kerimli, the decision of the appellate court is unreasonable and measures to protect Khurshudov's rights will be continued.

Khurshudov was arrested on November 22 in the city of Shirvan on charges of hooliganism with resistance to the representative of power (Article 221.2.2) and 221.3 (hooliganism with the use of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On November 24, the Shirvan Court of Appeal arrested Khurshudov for 3 months.

The Musavat Party believes that Khurshudov was arrested for criticizing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and, in general, the policy of the authorities in the social networks. -06D--