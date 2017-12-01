“The Heart of Asia: The Istanbul Process” Meeting Opened

Politics

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 12:09:18

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: The 7th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Middle East countries, known as the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process", opened in Baku today.

The theme of the meeting is the security of the region in the light of the restoration of normal life in Afghanistan and international support for this country.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, as well as the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Pakistan and Iran, the State Minister of India, the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the special representatives of Russia and China on Afghanistan, the delegations of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as special representatives of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan and Central Asia participated in the opening.

Representatives of Great Britain, the USA, Japan, Spain, Norway, Denmark, France, Finland, Poland, Egypt, Sweden, as well as the European Union, NATO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, etc. also take part in the event.