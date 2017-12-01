Five Azerbaijani-Afghan documents signed

Politics

2017 December 01 ( Friday ) 14:39:50

Baku / 01.12.17 / Turan: Following the talks between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan - Ilham Aliyev and Ashraf Ghani, five bilateral documents have been signed today.

In particular, intergovernmental agreements on trade and economic cooperation, mutual encouragement and protection of investments, on activities in the field of security and law enforcement agencies, and on air communication have been signed. An agreement on cooperation in the field of education was also signed. -16D-